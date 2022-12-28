Woman charged with stabbing dog, chasing 15-year-old girl with knife

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 61-year-old woman has been charged with stabbing a dog on the day after Christmas in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A 15-year-old girl was walking her family chihuahua, Bebe, around 3:20 p.m. on Monday in the front yard of their apartment building in the 6600 block of West Irving Park Road, when Jeanette Olivo walked up and stopped to talk to her. Olivo suddenly ran towards Bebe and stabbed him "without warning or provocation," according to a police report.

The 15-year-old girl ran away, and Olivo began chasing her with the knife, and stabbed Bebe several more times. Olivo then ran off and dropped the knife about a block away, before the girl's father caught her and held her until police arrived to arrest her.

Bebe, a chihuaha, suffered multiple cuts and puncture wounds when a woman stabbed him while he was out for a walk on Dec. 26, 2022 Facebook/Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation

According to court documents, Bebe suffered multiple cuts and puncture wounds, causing serious injuries.

Olivo has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $25,000 during her first court appearance on Tuesday.

If she is able to post bail, she has been ordered not to live with or own any animals.

She is due back in court on Jan. 4.

Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation, a non-profit rescue group founded by a retired Chicago police officer and his wife, is raising money to help pay for the dog's medical bills.

BEBE Update: So far so good - please continue praying 🙏🏼 He is still not out of the woods yet, but in good spirits... Posted by Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation on Tuesday, December 27, 2022