Watch CBS News

Dog grazed while attempting to bite officer in Gresham

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A dog attempted to bite officers responding to a domestic incident early Sunday morning in the Gresham neighborhood

Police said around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a person with a knife on the 7800 block of South Ashland.

Once on scene, a dog lunged and attempted to bite one of the officers. The officer drew their weapon and discharged it at the dog. 

The dog was grazed and retreated, police said. 

No other injuries were reported. 

First published on April 17, 2022 / 12:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.