Dog grazed while attempting to bite officer in Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A dog attempted to bite officers responding to a domestic incident early Sunday morning in the Gresham neighborhood



Police said around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a person with a knife on the 7800 block of South Ashland.

Once on scene, a dog lunged and attempted to bite one of the officers. The officer drew their weapon and discharged it at the dog.

The dog was grazed and retreated, police said.

No other injuries were reported.