Dog may be to blame for fire in Chicago's northwest suburbs

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire in Des Plaines may have been started by a dog reaching for a tasty treat.

Officials said food in plastic containers that were left on top of a stove were ignited in a home in the 700 block of Manor Court in Des Plaines on Monday.

the fire then spread to the rest of the kitchen.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and rescued three dogs from the home - including the one that may have started the fire.

A woman was treated for minor smoke inhalation.