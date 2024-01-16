Doctors say we're not in the clear from COVID, flu, RSV surge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are now on the tail end of respiratory viral infection season, but doctors say we are not yet in the clear.

Several hospitals told us Tuesday that they are still seeing many cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 – and while total numbers are now going down, they say serious cases are still a matter of concern.

As of Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health had the state under a moderate level of activity when it comes to respiratory illness – and medical experts say we are not in the clear just yet.

"While rates of infections have been coming down - visits to emergency departments and so forth - we are seeing increased hospitalization rates for influenza, as well as for COVID," said Dr. Sharon F. Welbel, an infectious disease physician with Cook County Health.

Dr. Larry Kociolek, an infectious diseases physician and the medical director for infection prevention and control at Lurie Children's Hospital, said it is not time right now to let down our guard.

"Not yet. And so we're still in the middle of our respiratory viral season," Kociolek said. "With kids returning to school, and with the significant number of different types of respiratory viruses that are in the community, there are still a lot of opportunity for those viruses spread."

Adding to the problem is the cold temperatures.

"Being in the cold in and of itself won't get someone sick," said Welbel. "But there is less humidity in the air, and since all of these viruses are carried by droplets, they're carried more efficiently."

The most at risk of serious illnesses are the elderly and young children – and RSV can be particularly dangerous for infants.

"So in tiny babies, the airwaves can fill with mucus and inflammation - and make it very, very difficult to breathe," Kociolek said.

So what can you do to stay safe? Experts recommend wearing masks in crowded places, washing your hands, and getting vaccinated.

And if you are feeling sick, experts say it is important to get tested to figure out which virus you have.