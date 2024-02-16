Democratic National Convention unveils list of Chicago vendors for visitors this summer

Democratic National Convention unveils list of Chicago vendors for visitors this summer

Democratic National Convention unveils list of Chicago vendors for visitors this summer

CHICAGO (CBS) – When 50,000 people descend on Chicago for the Democratic National Convention this August, organizers will have some recommendations.

They've put together a list of vendors, including businesses well beyond the Loop and in all corners of the city. Business owners on the list hope for a boost ahead of the convention.

Whether it's a café on the South Side or a vegan staple in Chatham, any business, new or old, just wants to get noticed.

Dwan Martin opened Urban Luxe Café two weeks ago.

"Some people refer to us as the Miracle on 79th Street," Martin said, adding, "We're a place that does not exist around here where the community can come together and convene."

Over in Chatham, Arel Israel and his family created community space decades ago at Soul Veg City.

"I wanted to bring the people here to this location so that they could see what a community business actually look like and feel like in the community," Israel said.

Both businesses received a nod from organizers of the Democratic National Convention.

"We invited them in, and they actually had their first meeting here yesterday with us," Martin said.

Urban Luxe Café hosted the Chicago Host Committee on Thursday, the same day the DNC unveiled a list of vendors available to delegates before, during and after the convention.

She said they found Urban Luxe Cafe on the vendors list.

The DNC compiled a list of more than 1,700 businesses and venues across the city. The organization said more than 70% of the businesses identify as diverse.

"We are diverse," Martin said. "Chicago is extremely diverse, you know, so we can get a representation of every area."

Urban Luxe Café and Soul Veg City are on the list and hoping to get noticed.

Israel said he wants to hold events at his restaurant.

Martin said she's hoping for "more business and more opportunities."