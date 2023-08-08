Watch CBS News
Local News

DNC taps Chicago native to chair 2024 convention

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

DNC taps Chicago native to chair 2024 convention
DNC taps Chicago native to chair 2024 convention 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) – Democratic National Committee leaders tapped a Chicago native to chair the 2024 convention in the city.

Minyon Moore was the director of White House political affairs under former President Bill Clinton. She is currently the co-chair of the DNC's rules and bylaws committee as well as a political strategist.

Moore said she's looking forward to making the convention in her hometown a success.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 6:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.