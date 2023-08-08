DNC taps Chicago native to chair 2024 convention
CHICAGO (CBS) – Democratic National Committee leaders tapped a Chicago native to chair the 2024 convention in the city.
Minyon Moore was the director of White House political affairs under former President Bill Clinton. She is currently the co-chair of the DNC's rules and bylaws committee as well as a political strategist.
Moore said she's looking forward to making the convention in her hometown a success.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.