DNC's "All Things Chicago" vendor fair to showcase Chicago's business community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Democratic National Convention is doing something it's never done before. Tens of thousands of visitors to Chicago will be the first to witness a vendor expo dubbed "All Things Chicago," sponsored by the DNC Host committee.

West Side businessman Thad Smith has been making and selling honey products for nearly 10 years, and will be taking a few cases of them to the vendor fair.  

On the city's South Side, in the Bronzeville neighborhood, inside Legacy clothing store Mandene Muhammad also has been preparing for the expo.

Both entrepreneurs will join more than 70 other businesses at McCormick Place for a vendor fair that begins on Monday.

"For me, it's about highlighting Chicago, and for the Democrats, it's about highlighting Chicago. You know, we talk about a strong diverse economy makes our country strong. That's what we're talking about. Chicago is a microcosm of that," said Alex Sims-Jones, one of the organizers.

The Republican National Convention had a similar event in Milwaukee, where local businesses were exposed to the thousands who attended the RNC. That's what the business owners joining "All Things Chicago" are looking forward to.

"It's putting us on a bigger stage, and it's so much negativity that's been talked about, and tried to be shown about Chicago. To be a part of the good that's actually happening, I think it's phenomenal. It gives us a chance to showcase the excellence, the Black excellence," Muhammad said.

Smith echoed that sentiment. He's one of the few Black beekeepers in the country.

"I'm looking to outreach to others, not only here in the city of Chicago, but throughout the country that we can bring beekeeping and my programming into other places," he said.

The expo is open to the public, in the main atrium at McCormick Place at 24th and Indiana. You have to register, but you can do that on site.

Public transportation is the best way to get here, but there's discounted parking in lot C. The fair opens Monday morning, and vendors will be at the expo through Thursday.

Dorothy Tucker is a Chicago native, raised in Chicago's Lawndale and Austin communities. She has been a reporter for CBS2 Chicago since 1984.

