Appointments for new DMV Skip-the-Line program now open
CHICAGO (CBS) – Get ready for lines to move a bit quicker at the DMV.
Appointments are now open for the new Skip-the-Line program. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the program back in July.
The program officially starts on Friday in hopes of putting an end to long lines.
Appointments will now be required at the 44 busiest DMV locations.
The program will also extend hours as well as expand online services.
