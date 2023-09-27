Watch CBS News
Illinois DMV could require mandatory driving test for seniors
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois is considering raising the age limit for mandatory driving tests from age 75 to 79, permanently.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said Illinois is the only state in the country that requires senior drivers to be tested on a regular basis.

He claimed elderly drivers are some of the safest drivers on the roads.

The Illinois General Assembly already raised the age of driving tests to 79 during the pandemic.

That rule is set to expire on Monday.

