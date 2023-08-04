Watch CBS News
DJ Leena, Jams the Flava Child & Senite performing at Navy Pier's Summer Sessions Friday

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS)— There's more music happening at Navy Pier.

Enjoy the hip-hop and R&B artists at Friday's Skyline Session.

It starts at 5 p.m. with DJ Leena Bandz followed by Jams the Flava Child & Senite at 6:30 p.m.

Both concerts are free at the Pier's Wave Wall.

You can find a full list of performers by visiting Navy Pier's website

