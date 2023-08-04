DJ Leena, Jams the Flava Child & Senite performing at Navy Pier's Summer Sessions Friday
CHICAGO (CBS)— There's more music happening at Navy Pier.
Enjoy the hip-hop and R&B artists at Friday's Skyline Session.
It starts at 5 p.m. with DJ Leena Bandz followed by Jams the Flava Child & Senite at 6:30 p.m.
Both concerts are free at the Pier's Wave Wall.
You can find a full list of performers by visiting Navy Pier's website.
