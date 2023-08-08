Watch CBS News
Chicago native DJ Capser, creator of the "Cha-Cha Slide," has died
CHICAGO (CBS) – The famous Cha-Cha Slide creator, Willie "DJ Casper" Perry Jr. has died.

The Chicago native reportedly wrote the song for his nephew, who was a personal trainer, as a step aerobics song before it became famous worldwide.

The song was released in 2000 and remains popular at wedding receptions and birthdays.

The cause of death has yet to be released.

Perry was 58 years old.

