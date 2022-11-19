Village of Dixmoor offering residents free food boxes at three locations Sunday

Dixmoor, Ill. (CBS)–– Residents in Dixmoor will be able to pick up free boxes of food at three locations in the community on Sunday.

Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts says the village is doing its part to help those facing tough times.

"Food costs are high, and people are struggling to pay for food and basic household supplies," Roberts said. "We are trying to do our part to help people who are facing tough times during the Thanksgiving season, and we encourage any of our residents in need to come out and pick up a food box."

Residents can stop at one of three of the locations below:

· Dixmoor Village Hall, located at 170 W 145th Street from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

· Colonial Estates, located at 14139 S. Western Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

· Smith Mobile Homes, located at 14301 Wood St. from 11 a.m. to noon.

The food boxes are available on a first come first serve basis.