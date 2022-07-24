Watch CBS News
Dixmoor lifts boil water order for most residents

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It looks like Dixmoor's water problems are over for now. 

Saturday the south suburban village lifted a boil order formost residents.

That order was put in place earlier in the week after two water main breaks shut down service. 

The boil order remains in plan for people living in the Modern Estates Mobile Home Park. 

Bottled water will be available at Village Hall for those residents. 

Dixmoor has been plagued by issues with its water system on and off for years. 

