Boil water order lifted in south Chicago suburb after multiple water main breaks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A boil water order in Dixmoor was lifted on Friday, following multiple water main breaks this week.

There had been at least four water main breaks in Dixmoor this week. A boil order had been in place since Wednesday in an area 141st Street to 144th Street and from Woods Street to Marshfield Street.

All of the breaks were repaired earlier this week, but a boil order remained in place while officials confirmed the water was safe.

Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts announced Friday that test results confirmed the water is safe, and the boil water order has been lifted.