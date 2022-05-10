Divvy unveiling their first docked scooter station in U.S.

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Divvy is unveiling their first docked scooter stations in the U.S.

Divvy stations in the city will soon accommodate both bikes and scooters in the same docking stations. The first docked station opens Tuesday at Randolph and Clark streets in The Loop.

Over 230 docked stations in the city have been updated and will integrate 1,000 scooters by the end of June. This was announced last month when city officials announced the companies chosen to operate shared scooter programs in Chicago.

The three companies chosen include Lime, Spin, and Superpedestrian.

To start, only Divvy's scooters will be available downtown, while Lime, Spin, and Superpedestrian will be allowed to deploy their scooters throughout the rest of the city, with at least half of them supplied in designated "Equity Priority Areas" on the South Side and West Side, where residents have fewer public transportation options.

If those three scooter vendors meet certain performance goals by mid-summer, they would be able to begin deploying scooters downtown.

The Chicago Department of Transportation and parent company Lyft will launch the new docking stations Tuesday at 9 a.m.