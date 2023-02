Attention bikers: Prices to ride a Divvy are going up

CHICAGO (CBS) – The price to rice a Divvy is going up.

The company announced on Friday that annual memberships will go up next month from $119 to $130.90.

An entire day will cost an extra $1.50.