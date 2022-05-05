Divvy opens five stations in Lincoln Park, Lakeview, West Loop to charge Lyft ebikes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five stations capable of charging the new Divvy Lyft ebike model have now been set up in Chicago, officials announced Thursday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Gia Biagi, and Lyft announced that the charging stations are the first of their kind in the nation, and will increase overall ebike availably for riders – while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions involved with operating the Divvy fleet.

"Chicago continues to lead the nation in bikeshare and micromobility innovation," Biagi said in a news release. "Divvy is the first bikeshare system in the country to have docking stations that charge ebikes, eliminating the need to swap batteries. This shows our commitment to innovation to drive better customer experience and reducing our carbon footprint."

The ebike stations are located in Lakeview and Lincoln Park, and in the West Loop. The two West Loop locations are only a couple of blocks from each other.

The locations are:

• Wilton Avenue and Diversey Parkway;

• Lincoln Avenue and Roscoe Street;

• Bissell Street and Armitage Avenue;

• Green and Randolph streets;

• Morgan and Lake streets.

The Divvy system will bring Divvy service to all areas of the city later this year, according to the release.