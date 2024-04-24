Divvy installing new e-bike charging docks in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — New divvy stations are appearing across Chicago.

They're delivering on a two-year-old promise from parent company Lyft.

The new circular-shaped docks don't just lock a bike into place for its next user.

For the first time, the docks will also charge electric bikes while they're not in use.

Divvy confirmed the Development to Streetsblog Chicago Tuesday night.

Those with existing keys and cards, along with all current and future bikes and scooters, will work with these docks.