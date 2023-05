CHICAGO (CBS) -- Divvy bikes will now be available in all 50 of Chicago's wards.

Riders will now be able to begin and end their rides across the entire city.

Divvy just got bigger. Like 253 stations and 2900 classic bikes bigger. Plus you can now ride ebikes throughout the entire city of Chicago. Go farther. See more. Bike on.#Divvy #DivvyBikes #BikeCHI #Chicago pic.twitter.com/mRPCgyah1a — Divvy (@DivvyBikes) May 2, 2023

The Chicago Department of Transportation is adding hundreds of new bike racks and bike stations. The expansion includes 3,000 classic pedal bikes.