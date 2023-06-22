Divers search for person in water off Foster Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Divers went into Lake Michigan Wednesday evening in search of someone in the water off Foster Avenue Beach.

A heavy response from the Chicago Fire Department was seen at the beach. At least six divers were in the water searching for someone.

By 9:45 p.m., the divers were being pulled from the beach and the search was ending after an hour and 15 minutes.

Further details were not immediately available.