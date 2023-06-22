Watch CBS News
Divers search for person in water off Foster Avenue Beach

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Divers went into Lake Michigan Wednesday evening in search of someone in the water off Foster Avenue Beach.

A heavy response from the Chicago Fire Department was seen at the beach. At least six divers were in the water searching for someone. 

By 9:45 p.m., the divers were being pulled from the beach and the search was ending after an hour and 15 minutes.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 10:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

