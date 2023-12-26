Illinois family accidentally buys $13,000 in Disney+ gift cards for family vacation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois family accidentally bought more than $10,000 in Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney destination cards ahead of their Orlando vacation.

Andrea Coston's family had always talked about how their parents are getting older, and they wanted to squeeze in one last big family trip, until they accidentally bought approximately $13,000 worth of Disney+ gift cards for the streaming network instead of Disney theme park gift cards.

At first, they weren't totally sure what to do, but after Coston made a TikTok about the ordeal, she got some magical people's attention, and it all got resolved.

"I was like, you know, the power of the internet. Maybe somebody will know something. So I made this very quick TikTok. I had also contacted the travel agent my parents were working with. His name is Ashton Anderson. So she happened to also have a brother who works at Walmart, because my husband bought these at Sam's Club. So between this TikTok and her, I think that's how it got resolved, but I went to bed, and woke up the next morning, and it had gone viral," Coston told CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez.

The family is now in Disney World on the vacation they intended to go on.

"It all did get resolved, and we are here in Orlando. As a family, this is going to be a legend that gets passed down, I'm sure," Coston said.

Coston said, since she first posted about the mixup, she's heard from so many people who said they've made a similar mistake.