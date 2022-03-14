Disc jockey, promoter, radio executive Pervis Spann dies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pervis Spann, a disc jockey, concert promoter, nightclub owner, and media entrepreneur who became a Chicago icon over six decades, has died.

Spann died Monday of complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was 89 years old.

Spann was first hired by Chess Records cofounder Leonard Chess as a disc jockey on WVON radio – a station he himself would later own. He became the most popular disc jockey on the overnight time slot and held that distinction for more than 10 years, according to the radio station.

Spann's fondness for blues music led him to be known as "the BLUES man." He was also known as one of the "Good Guys," a group of popular WVON radio DJs that also included the late Herb Kent, the Cool Gent

It is said that Spann first labeled Aretha Franklin the Queen of Soul, and labeled B.B. King the "King of Blues."

Pervis Spann crowns Aretha Franklin the Queen of Soul Supplied to CBS 2

Spann was the co-founder of WVON parent company Midway Broadcasting Corporation and served as president of the station. He also owned radio stations in Memphis; Atlanta; and Jacksonville, Florida.

Spann is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lovie Spann, and their four children – including Midway Broadcasting chair and chief executive officer Melody Spann Cooper.