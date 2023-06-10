Watch CBS News
Local News

Dino Fest at Field Museum celebrating new Spinosaurus exhibit

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Field Museum is welcoming its newest addition with a party for the ages.

The Spinosaurus is the world's predatory dinosaur and it's the only one of its kind in the western hemisphere.

To celebrate, the museum is hosting Dino Fest.

It will feature trivia, presentations, and more.

The festivities will take place inside Stanley Field Hall today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 10, 2023 / 10:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.