Dino Fest at Field Museum celebrating new Spinosaurus exhibit
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Field Museum is welcoming its newest addition with a party for the ages.
The Spinosaurus is the world's predatory dinosaur and it's the only one of its kind in the western hemisphere.
To celebrate, the museum is hosting Dino Fest.
It will feature trivia, presentations, and more.
The festivities will take place inside Stanley Field Hall today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
