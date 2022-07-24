The Dino an Dragon Stroll comes to Navy Pier Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new event at Navy Pier is featuring some fun, cold-blooded creatures.

For the first time ever, "The Dino and Dragon Stroll", is coming to Navy Pier.

Families will get the chance to interact with dozens of life-size animatronic dinosaurs and dragons.

Rides, crafts, and more will also be available for kids of all ages.

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to local pantries in an effort to "Stomp Out Hunger."

The exhibit runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.