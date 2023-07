St. Sabina 'Die In' set for Daley Plaza on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Daley Plaza is currently covered with rain, but on Thursday, the space will be used to send a message about peace.

Several community and youth groups are teaming up to hold a rally and "Die-In."

They want to call attention to gun violence in Chicago and call on lawmakers to take a stand.