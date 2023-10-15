Watch CBS News
Bears fans to celebrate Dick Butkus' life at Navy Pier tailgate

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family, friends, and fans of Bears legend Dick Butkus are coming together on Sunday to honor his life and legacy.

Butkus died earlier this month. A celebration of his life on Sunday starts with a tailgate party at the Billy Goat Tavern at Navy Pier, starting at 8:30 a.m. It will continue with a special tribute at the Bears game against the Vikings at Soldier Field.

The Bears are also wearing a new No. 51 patch on their jerseys for the rest of the season to honor Butkus.

Tailgate tickets are $51 and include unlimited food and drinks. Fans can take a boat trip from Navy Pier to Soldier Field, or watch the whole game at the Billy Goat.

First published on October 15, 2023 / 7:32 AM

