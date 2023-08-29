Diana Ross to headline fundraiser for UChicago Medicine's Ingalls Development Foundation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Diana Ross will soon be coming to Chicago – but you won't see her at the United Center or the Chicago Theatre.

The legendary performer is headlining a fundraiser for the Ingalls Development Foundation – which is part of UChicago Medicine.

Lisa Barker, director of corporate partnerships and foundation events for the Ingalls Development Foundation, joined CBS 2's Jim Williams and Marie Saavedra Tuesday to explain all the life-changing research the organization funds.

UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital is based in Harvey, with locations in Tinley Park and Calumet City. Barker emphasized the need the hospital serves in the south suburbs.

"I would say because of all the hard work that goes into transforming community health – particularly here in the Southland," she said. "I mean, we talk about cancer, we talk about health babies, we talk about cardiology, physical rehabilitation – there's so many different avenues that hospitals deal with, so it's important to keep your community healthy."

Barker said some of the donations will go toward the hospital's greatest needs – with the emergency room being looked at in particular. As to how Diana Ross came to be available for the fundraiser, Barker said: "We're just thankful that she said yes, and that she reached out and said yes."

The Ingalls Development Foundation 50th Annual Benefit Gala is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Tinley Park Convention Center.