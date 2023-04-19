DeVry University moving home office, main campus to Lisle

LISLE, Ill (CBS) – Students at DeVry University will have a new location to call home this year.

The school is moving its home office and main campus to Lisle in the fall, the village announced Wednesday.

They say the main campus is expected to open by the beginning of November. Teaching sessions will begin on Oct. 23 at the Central Park of Lisle, located at 4225 Naperville Road.

Both will be located on the fourth floor and will feature space for both faculty and staff, five OnLive classrooms, and areas for students to study and interact with others.