Devices 4 the Disabled has 'a wonderful problem' as it tries to get chairs to those who need them

'Don't have to be pushing me around all day long'

'Don't have to be pushing me around all day long'

'Don't have to be pushing me around all day long'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For patients with deteriorating ailments, a Chicago-based organization has positively touched many of their lives with life-altering medical devices.

Now its the organization itself that needs help. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has the story from the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Getting around has not been an easy task for Salvador. The Bridgeview man is being treated for kidney failure, an ailment that has impacted nearly every facet of his life, including the simple task of walking.

But on Wednesday, he got fitted for what he hopes is a game changer: An electric power wheelchair with all the bells and whistles.

It's compliments of the Chicago-based organization Devices 4 the Disabled, which for nearly a decade has provided wheelchairs, hospital beds, walkers and other equipment for free to those in need across the region.

"People don't realize the level of desperation that lives only a couple of miles away from them," said Bob Shea with Devices 4 the Disabled.

"They don't have to be pushing me around all day long. We have those long sidewalks, so I can now get all the way to the corner and come back and I will be OK," said wheelchair recipient Salvador

The organization now has a problem, and it's not exactly a bad problem to have in the nonprofits space.

"We have a wonderful problem. We have had a huge surge in power wheelchairs," Shea said.

That surplus of wheelchairs apparently overwhelming the organization's warehouse in Brighton Park. The goal now is to get the message out to the community, in hopes of getting these chairs into the right homes.

"There is no red tape here. If you are a person in need, and you need the equipment, you get it, no questions asked," Shea said.

If you are in need, or know someone who is, visit the Devices 4 the Disabled website to find out more information on how to apply.