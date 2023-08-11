37 employees at state run developmental center accused of participating in PPP fraud

37 state employees at Ludeman Developmental Center accused of PPP fraud

37 state employees at Ludeman Developmental Center accused of PPP fraud

37 state employees at Ludeman Developmental Center accused of PPP fraud

CHICAGO (CBS) -- 37 state employees at a Park Forest developmental center have been implicated in a PPP fraud investigation, according to our partners at Capitol News Illinois.

They're accused of defrauding the pandemic small business loan program out of tens of thousands of dollars each.

The workers at Ludeman Developmental Center were either fired, resigned, or faced disciplinary action.

Most of the workers were mental health technicians.