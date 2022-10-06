Despite struggles, Bears' OC Getsy says Fields has shown 'tremendous' growth

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears are not panicking about quarterback Justin Fields' struggles to start the season.

It certainly feels like about the only ones who don't think the Bears passing offense is a disaster right now are Fields and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

The first-year offensive coordinator showed some pretty strong support of his second-year quarterback.

"I don't think he's had a rough month. I think he's gotten better each week. I think he's growing tremendously and it's not easy. We're playing good football teams," Getsy said.

Fields and the Bears are getting set to face a Minnesota Vikings defense that has been on the lower end of pass defense rankings through four games.

Of course whether Fields and the Bears can take advantage is another story.

The Bears are overwhelmingly the worst passing offense in the NFL statistically, averaging a measly 97.5 yards per game. Fields hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 1.

Despite that, Getsy remained almost defyingly positive when it came to Fields.

"The important thing is that we stay focused, we keep our eyes on that process and we make sure we get better each and every week," he said.

The Bears also got some good injury news this week even as their top cornerback remains sidelined.

David Montgomery was back on the practice field, while Jaylon Johnson seems like he'll miss a third-straight game.

The Bears' top running back seemed to be moving around well 11 days after injuring his knee and ankle against the Houston Texans.

He was officially limited in the team's Thursday practice.

Montgomery wouldn't go into specifics about the injury only saying it's much better than last year when he spent four weeks on injured reserve, but he said he's day-to-day and feels like it'll come down to a game-time decision on Sunday against the Vikings.

"I'm always encouraged every opportunity I get to be around the guys," Montgomery said. "It was super encouraging to get out there and practice with the guys today. You try to get yourself better so you can be in the best shape you can be, the best version of yourself you can be when you return."