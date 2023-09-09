Design Museum of Chicago hosting annual Field Day at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special event on Saturday will celebrate Chicago's outdoor spaces.

The Design Museum of Chicago is hosting its annual Field Day at Navy Pier.

Families are invited to come out and enjoy a variety of events, including kite flying, face painting, yoga, and more.

It kicked off at 10 a.m. and will last until 3 p.m.

The event is free but tickets must be reserved ahead of arrival on the museum's website.