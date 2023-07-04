Des Plaines one of many communities celebrating Fourth of July with a parade

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) – It doesn't get much more American than a Fourth of July parade. Des Plaines was just one of many communities celebrating the day together.

From stilt walkers and firetrucks to people passing out red, white, and blue pinwheels and candy, the Independence Day parade had all the parade traditions.

A few generations of the Guildemeister family showed up to watch or march.

"It's truly a family affair," said Alan Gildemeister, a Des Plaines resident. "Later on today we'll hit the swimming pool and we'll do a cookout and we'll go to the ballgame and watch fireworks and have a really, really great time."

Paradegoers said it's a fun way to connect and catch up with their neighbors while remembering the reason for the holiday.