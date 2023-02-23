Des Plaines teacher charged with battery in connection with multiple incidents

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Des Plaines teacher has been charged with battery in connection with multiple incidents that took place between December 2022 and January 2023.

Police said Lai Ying T. Escobedo, 44, of Palatine has been charged with four counts of battery.

Police said District 62 officials were made aware of the incidents on January 11. Police said the investigation revealed a 7-year-old boy, two 7-year-old girls, and an 8-year-old girl claimed the teacher was physical with them.

The students accused Escobedo of "pulling their ears, striking them in the head with a folder or closed fist and pushing their heads towards the tables they sit at." The students were not seriously injured.

The next day, police said the Escobedo was "removed from her duties."

Escobedo will appear in court on April 3 at 9 a.m. at the Skokie Court House.