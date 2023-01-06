Police arrest three teens in Des Plaines shooting described as gang-related

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- Three teenagers have been arrested in a shooting this week in Des Plaines that police are calling "gang-related."

At 11:09 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 2000 block of Pine Street, at Howard Avenue, for shots fired. They learned a gang-related quarrel between the 25-year-old victim and the suspects resulted in the victim being shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the shooting, officers were seen searching for evidence in an apartment complex parking lot and in nearby Apache Park.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man from Des Plaines, and two 16-year-old boys – one also from Des Plaines and the other from Rosemont. Charges are pending.

Two guns used in the incident were recovered, police said.