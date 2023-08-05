'Suspicious package' causes hazmat situation at Des Plaines Police Department

Firefighters respond to hazmat situation at Des Plaines PD

Firefighters respond to hazmat situation at Des Plaines PD

Firefighters respond to hazmat situation at Des Plaines PD

DES PLAINES (CBS) -- Firefighters responded to a hazmat situation at the Des Plaines Police Department late Friday afternoon.

Police said they were investigating a suspicious package that was discovered at their headquarters.

Representatives from multiple local and federal agencies responded to the scene at 1418 Miner Street. They immediately implemented safety protocols and evacuated the building.

Two members of the police department staff who were in proximity of the package during the discovery were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening symptoms for evaluation as a precaution.

Police operations were temporarily transitioned to City Hall.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.