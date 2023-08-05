Watch CBS News
Local News

'Suspicious package' causes hazmat situation at Des Plaines Police Department

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Firefighters respond to hazmat situation at Des Plaines PD
Firefighters respond to hazmat situation at Des Plaines PD 01:50

DES PLAINES (CBS) -- Firefighters responded to a hazmat situation at the Des Plaines Police Department late Friday afternoon.

Police said they were investigating a suspicious package that was discovered at their headquarters.

Representatives from multiple local and federal agencies responded to the scene at 1418 Miner Street. They immediately implemented safety protocols and evacuated the building.

Two members of the police department staff who were in proximity of the package during the discovery were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening symptoms for evaluation as a precaution.

Police operations were temporarily transitioned to City Hall.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 6:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.