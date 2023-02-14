Watch CBS News
DeMar DeRozan out for next Bulls game with thigh strain

By Matt Zahn

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – DeMar DeRozan is out for at least the Chicago Bulls' next game on Wednesday at the Indiana Pacers.

His right hip has been bothering him for a while and an MRI revealed a Grade 1 thigh strain.

DeRozan hasn't looked himself recently, averaging just 18 points a game this month, seven points below his season average.

Head coach Billy Donovan didn't rule out DeRozan playing on Thursday night and he is set to play in the All-Star game this weekend.

February 14, 2023

