DePaul women to take on Dayton in NCAA play-in game Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The DePaul women got a sendoff Monday as they headed to the big dance.

Coach Doug Bruno's Demons are headed to Ames, Iowa to face fellow No. 11-seed Dayton in the NCAA's first four on Wednesday.

DePaul was one of the last at-large teams to make the field, keeping their season alive. It was a postseason berth the Blue Demons didn't see coming.

"I was super-surprised. My first thing was to hug on our teammates; just smile; just enjoy. I know how much hard work me and my teammates put in on a daily basis, and there are trials and tribulations and things that we go through that's on and off the court. I feel like it's such a process," said DePaul All-American freshman Aneesah Morrow, "and just to see all of us happy as a team – it was just amazing."

Also dancing on the women's side is Illinois State. The Redbirds are thinking an upset as a No. 15-seed playing No. 2 seed Iowa Friday.

