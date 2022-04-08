DePaul University enrolls over 100 Ukrainian students affected by war

CHICAGO (CBS) – DePaul University is helping students affected by the war in Ukraine.

More than 100 Ukrainian college students are currently enrolled in online courses for the spring quarter, according to a release from the institution.

Those students will receive credit and have their tuition and fees waived by the university. Most of the students come from the Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv.

"When presented with the opportunity to help, our staff and faculty immediately provided the logistics and support to make that happen," said Salma Ghanem, provost of DePaul.

The university has partnered with UCU in the past as part of its online Global Conversations.