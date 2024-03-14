Watch CBS News
DePaul hires former Butler, Ohio State men's basketball coach Chris Holtmann

By Marshall Harris

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – DePaul has found its next men's basketball head coach.

The school is expected to hire former Ohio State and Butler coach Chris Holtmann. Ohio State fired Holtmann in February.

"I am very excited about this opportunity to be the head men's basketball coach at DePaul," said Holtmann in a statement. "During this process, I was extremely impressed with the commitment, eagerness and vision of DeWayne Peevy and President Manuel to build a successful BIG EAST basketball program. My wife, Lori, and our daughter, Nora, look forward to getting to Chicago and spending time in the DePaul community. We can't wait to get to work!" 

He took OSU to the NCAA Tournament four times in seven seasons and led Butler to the Big Dance in three straight seasons. He was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2018.

Overall, he has a nearly 60% winning percentage and eight postseason appearances as a head coach.

DePaul is coming off a 3-28 season, including a conference-worst 0-20 record in Big East play.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 4:53 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

