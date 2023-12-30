DePaul takes down Chicago State 70-58
Elijah Fisher's 16 points helped DePaul defeat Chicago State 70-58 on Saturday night.
Fisher had seven rebounds for the Blue Demons (3-9). K.T. Raimey scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Da'Sean Nelson had 11 points and finished 5 of 9 from the floor.
The Cougars (7-12) were led in scoring by Wesley Cardet Jr., who finished with 18 points. Brent Davis added 15 points for Chicago State. Jahsean Corbett also had 11 points and seven rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.