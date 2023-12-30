DePaul takes down Chicago State 70-58

Elijah Fisher's 16 points helped DePaul defeat Chicago State 70-58 on Saturday night.

Fisher had seven rebounds for the Blue Demons (3-9). K.T. Raimey scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Da'Sean Nelson had 11 points and finished 5 of 9 from the floor.

The Cougars (7-12) were led in scoring by Wesley Cardet Jr., who finished with 18 points. Brent Davis added 15 points for Chicago State. Jahsean Corbett also had 11 points and seven rebounds.

