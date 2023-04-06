Watch CBS News
DePaul star Aneesah Morrow enters transfer portal

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- DePaul All-American Aneesah Morrow is entering the transfer portal after a sophomore year in which she averaged 25 points a contest.

The 6-foot 1-inch forward led the DePaul women's team to a First Four bid in 2022.

But the Blue Demons did not make the NCAA Tournament this past season.

Three years ago, Morrow led Simeon Career Academy to a state championship.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 10:42 PM

