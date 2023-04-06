DePaul star Aneesah Morrow enters transfer portal
CHICAGO (CBS) -- DePaul All-American Aneesah Morrow is entering the transfer portal after a sophomore year in which she averaged 25 points a contest.
The 6-foot 1-inch forward led the DePaul women's team to a First Four bid in 2022.
But the Blue Demons did not make the NCAA Tournament this past season.
Three years ago, Morrow led Simeon Career Academy to a state championship.
