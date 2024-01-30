Watch CBS News
Sports

DePaul loses 9th in a row in dropping game to Seton Hall

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (AP) — Dre Davis had 16 points and 12 rebounds to propel Seton Hall to a 72-39 victory over DePaul on Tuesday night.

Davis added three steals for the Pirates (14-8, 7-4 Big East Conference). Isaiah Coleman scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Jaden Bediako had 12 points and shot 6 of 7 from the floor.

Da'Sean Nelson led the way for the Blue Demons (3-18, 0-10) with 11 points and two steals. DePaul has lost nine in a row.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 10:45 PM CST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.