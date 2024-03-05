DePaul gets clobbered by St. John's for 18th loss in a row

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Ledlum's 19 points helped St. John's defeat DePaul 104-77 on Tuesday.

Ledlum had eight rebounds and three steals for the Red Storm (18-12, 10-9 Big East Conference). Jordan Dingle scored 19 points and added six assists. Simeon Wilcher shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Blue Demons (3-27, 0-19) were led by Chico Carter Jr., who posted 23 points and six assists. Da'Sean Nelson added 11 points for DePaul. Elijah Fisher finished with 10 points. The loss is the 18th in a row for the Blue Demons.

St. John's took the lead with 18:47 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 54-28 at halftime.

Both teams play Saturday. St. John's hosts Georgetown and DePaul travels to Seton Hall.