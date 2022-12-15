Watch CBS News
DePaul falls short to Duquesne in Pittsburgh

/ AP

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Reece scored 15 points to help Duquesne defeat DePaul 66-55 on Wednesday night.

Reece also contributed six rebounds for the Dukes (8-3). Dae Dae Grant added 15 points while going 6 of 14 (3 for 9 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Jimmy Clark III was 4 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Blue Demons (6-5) were led in scoring by Javan Johnson, who finished with 19 points and three blocks. Eral Penn added 12 points for DePaul. In addition, Ahamad Bynum finished with eight points.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 10:58 PM

