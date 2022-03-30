DePaul basketball star Aneesah Morrow honored by U.S. Basketball Writers Association

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The awards just keep coming for DePaul freshman basketball player Aneesah Morrow.

Morrow is being recognized as the best in the country – and by more than one group. In her latest, she is being honored by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association with the Tamika Catchings National Freshman Player of the Year Award.

The 6- foot 1-inch power forward will be recognized at the U.S. Basketball Writers Association banquet, hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Monday, April 11.

Morrow is also the Women's Basketball Coaches Association pick for national freshman of the year.

Morrow was a monster inside for the Blue Demons – averaging 21.9 points and an NCAA-leading 13.8 rebounds per contest.

"It's also a daily process – every day is a different day; trying to be better than the day before. I would say it was tough. You go through trials and tribulations throughout the process of the year and even in school," Morrow said. "I would just say the hard work, the dedication, and staying focused."

"Aneesah's a really good college player, but she still has so much more opportunity to grow her game, and she's got so much talent – I mean, she's just has a lot of work to do still, and I think she appreciates that," said DePaul women's basketball Head Coach Doug Bruno.

She was asked Tuesday if she could picture these achievements a year ago.

"Of course I would have said, 'Yeah, that's going to happen.' But it doesn't really matter if you don't put the work in and you don't prove people wrong," Morrow said. You have a lot of people that doubt you as well, so that's another thing with me - I know that I've had injuries before – and just trying to keep a level head throughout the whole process."

Morrow had 23 straight double-doubles at one point. She is one of only five women in NCAA history with that achievement.

A lot of people can't wait to see what she does for an encore.