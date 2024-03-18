New DePaul men's basketball coach Chris Holtmann aims to bring team back to NCAA Tournament

CHICAGO (CBS) – DePaul officially introduced new men's basketball head coach Chris Holtmann on Monday.

The Blue Demons have nowhere to go but up after a 3-29 season, including a 0-20 mark in the Big East. Holtmann is tasked with leading DePaul back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 years and counting.

Holtmann is back in the Big East as DePaul's head coach, bringing a history of being able to find success at programs quickly.

He led Butler to NCAA Tournament appearances in each of his first three seasons there, and went on to guide Ohio State to four tournament appearances in just under seven seasons before being let go in February.

"We really did have a core group of guys that really believed in what we were doing," Hotmann said. "There was enough talent in both those places to be able to achieve a greater level of success than was even expected early in our tenure. While this roster may be a little bit different in terms of there's going to be more transition than what was in both those rosters. It's going to be about that finding the right kids."

Holtmann see's rebuilding a program that went winless in the Big East last year as a great opportunity and it's one he knew he truly wanted going through a unique hiring process that included a 50-day search.

"I had seriously considered just doing media for a year because of my situation there at Ohio State, I had freedom to do that really for a couple years if I wanted to," Holtmann said. "My conversation with Dwayne won me over."

Holtmann referenced his conversation with DePaul athletics director Dwayne Peevy that had a clear vision for the future in an ever-changing college landscape.

"It's in a place right now given their commitments to a practice facility, and I think just the passion and the hunger right now, it's the right time for our family to be here," said.

Recruiting in Chicago will be an emphasis for Holtmann as he tries to build a roster that can contend once again.