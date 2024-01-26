Look out for dense fog and flooding this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a Dense Fog Advisory until 4 p.m. Friday.
Expect more fog overnight and into Saturday morning. Spotty drizzle may be around now through Saturday morning.
There's a Flash Flood Warning for the Wilmington area along the Kankakee River.
More ice shifting and instability are expected, creating the danger of more rapid ice breakups.
A Flood Watch is in place Monday morning for poor drainage areas and locations near rivers and creeks.
TONIGHT: DRIZZLE AND DENSE FOG. LOW 35.
SATURDAY: FOG & DRIZZLE. HIGH 40.
SUNDAY: CLOUDY. HIGH 39.
