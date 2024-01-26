Watch CBS News
Look out for dense fog and flooding this weekend

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Dense Fog Advisory through the afternoon
Dense Fog Advisory through the afternoon 02:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a Dense Fog Advisory until 4 p.m. Friday.

Expect more fog overnight and into Saturday morning. Spotty drizzle may be around now through Saturday morning. 

There's a Flash Flood Warning for the Wilmington area along the Kankakee River. 

More ice shifting and instability are expected, creating the danger of more rapid ice breakups. 

A Flood Watch is in place Monday morning for poor drainage areas and locations near rivers and creeks.

TONIGHT: DRIZZLE AND DENSE FOG. LOW 35.

SATURDAY: FOG & DRIZZLE. HIGH 40.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. HIGH 39.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 1:06 PM CST

