Look out for dense fog and flooding this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a Dense Fog Advisory until 4 p.m. Friday.

Expect more fog overnight and into Saturday morning. Spotty drizzle may be around now through Saturday morning.

There's a Flash Flood Warning for the Wilmington area along the Kankakee River.

More ice shifting and instability are expected, creating the danger of more rapid ice breakups.

A Flood Watch is in place Monday morning for poor drainage areas and locations near rivers and creeks.

TONIGHT: DRIZZLE AND DENSE FOG. LOW 35.

SATURDAY: FOG & DRIZZLE. HIGH 40.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. HIGH 39.

