Watch CBS News
Weather

Dense fog advisory issued for Chicago area until noon Sunday

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Dense fog advisory issued for Chicago area
Dense fog advisory issued for Chicago area 01:53

CHICAGO (CBS) — Expect areas of locally dense fog Sunday morning will continue to reduce visibility. 

sunday-wx-headlines.png
CBS News Chicago

Drive carefully, as visibility is near 0 miles in multiple locations. Use low-beam headlights when traveling in foggy conditions. A dense fog advisory has been issued for Cook County and areas west until noon. 

new-dense-fog-advisory.png
CBS News Chicago
today-12-15-24.png
CBS News Chicago

The early morning rain is also fading, and by the afternoon, the city will have a mostly cloudy sky. Highs today will be a little warmer, reaching the middle 40s. Tonight, cloud cover remains, and lows will drop into the lower 40s to upper 30s. Another system is set to roll through starting late tonight, with rounds of rain throughout the morning hours. 

tonight-12-15-24.png
CBS News Chicago
rain-chances.png
CBS News Chicago

Highs will top out Monday in the lower 50s. By the end of the week, temperatures will come crashing down, with highs only in the 30s. Another chance of snow and rain returns on Wednesday.

sun-through-tues-forecast.png
CBS News Chicago

Sunday at a glimpse 

There is a dense Fog Advisory until noon for Cook County and West. The high is 44, and there is lingering morning rain.

More rain by tonight 

Low of 40. Scattered rain returns.

Morning rain for Monday 

Scattered rain, mainly a.m. high of 51.

7-day-forecast-12-15-25.png
CBS News Chicago
Kylee Miller
kyleemiller-pick-coloradjust-caf.jpg

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.