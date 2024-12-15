Dense fog advisory issued for Chicago area until noon Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Expect areas of locally dense fog Sunday morning will continue to reduce visibility.

Drive carefully, as visibility is near 0 miles in multiple locations. Use low-beam headlights when traveling in foggy conditions. A dense fog advisory has been issued for Cook County and areas west until noon.

The early morning rain is also fading, and by the afternoon, the city will have a mostly cloudy sky. Highs today will be a little warmer, reaching the middle 40s. Tonight, cloud cover remains, and lows will drop into the lower 40s to upper 30s. Another system is set to roll through starting late tonight, with rounds of rain throughout the morning hours.

Highs will top out Monday in the lower 50s. By the end of the week, temperatures will come crashing down, with highs only in the 30s. Another chance of snow and rain returns on Wednesday.

Sunday at a glimpse

There is a dense Fog Advisory until noon for Cook County and West. The high is 44, and there is lingering morning rain.

More rain by tonight

Low of 40. Scattered rain returns.

Morning rain for Monday

Scattered rain, mainly a.m. high of 51.

