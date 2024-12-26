Dense fog advisory in effect Thursday morning for Chicago area. Here's what to expect

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gloomy December skies as temperatures rise into the 50s by week's end.

Gray sky with drizzle Thursday in the middle 40s. Conditions remain brisk and drizzly this evening in the 40s for the Bears game against the Seahawks. A dense fog advisory was issued until 10 a.m.

Warmer Friday and Saturday in the 50s. This is 20 degrees above average for December. Rain returns tomorrow in the morning and lasts through the day. Rainfall amounts to a quarter to half an inch of rain. No wintry weather concerns for the weekend. Slight shower chances continue into Saturday and become less numerous on Sunday.

There is another shower chance and a possible rain/snow mix for the final day of 2024. Highs will be in the lower 40s for New Year's Eve. The New Year brings colder conditions with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Forecast at a glance

Today: Morning fog, some dense. Gray sky with drizzle/light rain showers with a high of 47.

Tonight: Passing rain showers, breezy and not as cold with a low of 41.

Tomorrow: Breezy and mild, rain likely. High of 50.

